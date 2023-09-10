"Guess you forgot about our last conversation" - Santana claps back at former AEW tag team partner after no contact for 14 months

Mike Santana has responded to a scathing rebuke from his former partner Ortiz as the celebrated tag team dissolves before the eyes of AEW fans.

Santana returned to active competition at All In on August 27, joining Ortiz and The Blackpool Combat Club in a Stadium Stampede match against Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Best Friends, and Orange Cassidy. It was his first outing in over a year, as he suffered an injury during a Blood & Guts match in June 2022.

There have been plenty of reports of backstage drama between the longtime partners, but fans are seeing it blow up on social media as the two engage in a heated back-and-forth on Twitter.

Santana recently cut a promo to announce his intention to pursue singles stardom, saying that he would no longer have a crutch or a crew to back him up. Ortiz had a harsh response, wishing him luck without his "crutch." The 32-year-old quickly clapped back, calling Ortiz out for not speaking to him in 14 months:

"Wow. First thing you said to me in 14 months. no text no call. No I hope your recovery has gone well but of course paint me to be the bad guy like you’ve always done. Guess you forgot about our last conversation about this. Either way I’m happy I hope and pray the same for you🙏🏽"

The relationship between Santana and Ortiz seems to have broken down in AEW

Santana and Ortiz, previously known as Proud & Powerful in AEW and LAX in IMPACT Wrestling, have been together for over a decade, but their relationship may be beyond repair at the moment.

Amid reports of backstage beef between the two, fans were wondering if they would still compete together after Mike's return, but his promo and Ortiz's response have provided confirmation that the two are likely done.

Konnan addressed the rocky relationship between the two on an episode of Keepin It 100 in July, saying:

"They are not on good terms."

The two seem to have gone their separate ways for now. What's next for the former Inner Circle enforcers remains to be seen.

