"Good luck without your 'crutch'" - AEW star addresses tag team break up announcement

A popular AEW tag team recently broke up and decided to go their separate ways, which has shocked the fans.

The team is none other than Proud N' Powerful, consisting of Mike Santana and Angel Ortiz. On Friday's Rampage, Santana announced that he will be focusing on his singles career, and his team with Ortiz has come to an end.

Over on Twitter, Ortiz responded to Santana's statement on Rampage.

"What a way to find out years of having your back meant nothing.Good luck without your "crutch" Just remember it helped you walk for the last 14+ years. Hope your legs are good. Thank you for being honest for once. But you couldn't say it to my face?You know you still can, right?" tweeted Ortiz.

Santana and Ortiz debuted in AEW as Proud N Powerful at AEW All Out 2019. The two men have not teamed together in tag team actions since February 2022.

On the recent episode of Rampage, one half of Proud N' Powerful, Santana announced that his team with Ortiz is through, and he will be focusing on his singles career from now on.

Santana and Ortiz recently returned to television in over a year, siding with Blackpool Combat Club during the Stadium Stampede at All In.

In the promo package on Rampage, Santana addressed his plans moving forward and decided that it was time to bet on himself and go solo.

"The road I’ve chosen to take is one that must be taken on my own. No crutch, no crew. All I’ve done my entire life is bet on myself. I’ll tell you this, I’m not here to be another guy in the game. I’m here to be the game. I know I’m gonna pi** a lot of people off, but you ask me if I give a da*n. I ain’t here to make friends. I’m here to make money. If you ain’t down, you’re gonna get run down. The nastiest is yet to come," Santana said. [H/T Fightful]

We will have to wait and see how the company handles the booking of Santana and Ortiz as singles stars.

