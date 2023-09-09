Who is Mike Santana? Everything you need to know about the AEW star after career-altering announcement

Mike Santana has got everyone in the wrestling fraternity talking with an explosive announcement online: he will be returning to the ring and competing as a singles wrestler.

Santana has been away from the limelight for quite a while, so fans could be wondering, Who is Mike Santana? Here's everything that Wrestling fans should know about Santana.

Professional Wrestlers Mike Santana and Ortiz have had runs in several wrestling organizations before AEW

Santana is a professional wrestler and has been tagging with Ortiz for more than a decade. He and Ortiz made their names in the business by performing in several wrestling organizations such as Ring of Honor, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and others. Mike Santana made his wrestling debut in 2012. Post that, he competed in various organizations, and he made his IMPACT Wrestling debut in 2017. Together, Santana and Ortiz have won Tag Team Gold at several wrestling organizations.

The two made their AEW debut in 2019 at the All Out pay-per-view. Since then, Mike Santana and Ortiz have been the mainstay of the roster as Proud & Powerful, with feuds with the likes of Chris Jericho and his stable, The Jericho Appreciation Society. Together, the team was red-hot. With his shocking announcement of going ahead as a singles wrestler, the dynamics of the entire roster of the Tony Khan-led company could change.

Santana thanked his fans on social network

Santana and Ortiz took on The Jericho Appreciation Society at Blood & Guts in 2021, along with Edie Kingston and The Black Pool Combat Club. That intense match saw Santana suffering an injury. He posted an update about it on his Twitter soon enough. He tweeted:

"It's been an overwhelming last few days. But I just want to take a sec to say THANK YOU."

The Blood & Guts match, as the name suggests, was a violent, all-out match. In the end, the team featuring Santana, Ortiz, and The BCC, along with Eddie Kingston, defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society.

What do you think about Santana's singles run? Will he be able to be as dominant as he was with Ortiz? Sound off in the comments section below.

