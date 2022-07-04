Santana finally breaks his silence following brutal injury on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Mike Santana has finally broken his silence following the recent "Blood and Guts" match he was briefly involved in before he sustained a nasty injury.

Santana teamed up with his partner Ortiz and friend Eddie Kingston, along with the Blackpool Combat Club, to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The match was a huge success for the BCC, Kingston, and the former 'Proud and Powerful' as they picked up the win. However, he did not spend much time in the match having suffered an injury early on. He has finally taken to social media to thank everyone for their support over the past few days.

"It's been an overwhelming last few days. But I just want to take a sec to say THANK YOU."

This injury is the latest in a long line of injuries picked up by AEW stars in recent weeks. The Undisputed Elite, Jungle Boy, Bryan Danielson, are among the list of those currently on the shelf.

How did Santana's injury come about?

Heartbreakingly, the former Inner Circle member sustained the injury while performing, not just a fairly simple move, but one of his first moves of the match.

After entering the match, Mike executed a back suplex on Matt Menard before turning his attention to Daniel Garcia, where he performed a Uranagi (one arm slam). It was here where the injury took place.

It appears as if it’s a left knee injury for Santana as he went for the Uranagi his knee buckled as it stayed in place. Wishing Santana a speedy & healthy recovery #AEWDynamite It appears as if it’s a left knee injury for Santana as he went for the Uranagi his knee buckled as it stayed in place. Wishing Santana a speedy & healthy recovery #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts https://t.co/muK0VtIKnR

On the turn, his left knee buckled as he went to slam Garcia down to the ground and immediately rolled to the side of the cage. He would not appear for the rest of the match and was eventually helped to the backstage area by medical personnel.

There has been no official word on the extent of the injury, nor how long the former Inner Circle member will be on the shelf. But rest assured, he and Ortiz will be coming back with a vengeance in the future and will probably have The J.A.S. in their sights.

