Popular AEW tag team officially disbands

One of the most popular AEW tag teams, Proud N' Powerful, has seemingly disbanded. This was following the statement of one-half of the tag team, Santana. He announced tonight on Rampage that he would be flying solo from now on.

Santana & Ortiz recently made their AEW returns in over a year, being part of the side of the Blackpool Combat Club during the Stadium Stampede that took place at All In. Santana has been the only one of the two to make an AEW appearance following the event, appearing in some video segments, with the latest being tonight on Rampage.

In the video, Santana addressed his plans moving forward. He decided it was time to bet on himself and go solo. It is unclear what Ortiz's plans moving forward are and whether his alliance with the BCC was a one-time thing

"The road I’ve chosen to take is one that must be taken on my own. No crutch, no crew. All I’ve done my entire life is bet on myself. I’ll tell you this, I’m not here to be another guy in the game. I’m here to be the game. I know I’m gonna pi** a lot of people off, but you ask me if I give a da*n. I ain’t here to make friends. I’m here to make money. If you ain’t down, you’re gonna get run down. The nastiest is yet to come," Santana said. [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Santana told people not to focus on the Punk-Perry altercation after All In

An unfortunate altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry overshadowed All In. At the time, everyone was talking about all the negative happenings backstage.

Last week, Santana had a few words to say following all the happenings at All In. He went to Twitter to express his thoughts and hoped others would stop focusing on the altercation.

"Who gives a damn about who fought with who… Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up," Santana tweeted.

Santana and Ortiz are officially over, whether due to their difference outside the ring or a different direction in terms of booking. What's final is that they are going their separate ways.

