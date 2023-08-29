AEW star addresses CM Punk-Jack Perry drama: "Grow tf up"

An AEW star, who recently returned to TV, has a message for wrestling fans and the media with regard to the alleged backstage incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In.

This past Sunday, AEW produced one of the biggest pro wrestling events, with more than 80,000 fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium for All In. However, it seems the milestone is getting overshadowed by the alleged backstage drama between CM Punk and Jack Perry, which has been making bigger headlines.

It was reported that Punk had a physical altercation backstage with the former FTW Champion, Jack Perry, right after his match with Hook in the Zero Hour pre-show. Both were reportedly escorted out of the arena after their respective matches to avoid further drama.

Meanwhile, the alleged incident has not slipped past the wrestling world, which has not shied away from providing their reactions. AEW star Santana, who competed in the Stadium Stampede at All In, also tweeted out his opinion on the drama, while urging fans to focus on the show rather than the alleged backstage incident.

"Who gives a damn about who fought with who…Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up," Santana tweeted.

The aftermath of the backstage drama between CM Punk and Jack Perry

During the All In 2023 media scrum after the show, Tony Khan was also asked about the alleged backstage incident between Punk and Perry. He said that it was being investigated.

Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that both have been suspended pending the investigation.

Furthermore, it was also reported that CM Punk threatened to leave the company after the incident. If the reports are to be believed, the Second City Saint is set to miss All Out this Sunday in his hometown of Chicago, and Perry is expected to miss the PPV as well.

Only time will tell what twists and turns the ongoing drama will throw up, and how Tony Khan and the management deal with it.

