Konnan confirms real-life heat between WWE legend's two former stablemates in AEW

WCW veteran Konnan recently confirmed the rampant rumors of AEW stars Santana and Ortiz possibly not getting along with each other.

The two men were last seen in action when they joined forces with Eddie Kingston and The Blackpool Combat Club to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society in a Blood and Guts match last month.

But surprisingly, the duo haven't wrestled in a tag team match since the February 16 episode of AEW Dynamite this year. That night, they defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager, which later resulted in The Inner Circle breaking up.

In late April, Santana caused a stir on social media when he tweeted "126 days," which many presumed was a countdown to his AEW contract expiry on September 1, 2022. While there's no word on the real purpose behind his tweet, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful did quash reports of friction between Santana and Ortiz.

However, Konnan, who used to work with Santana and Ortiz as part of the LAX faction in IMPACT Wrestling, has made different revelations. Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that his former proteges aren't on "good terms."

"They are not on good terms," Konnan said. (0:29)

What's next for Santana and Ortiz in AEW?

Santana is currently on the sidelines nursing a knee injury he sustained during the Blood and Guts match on Dynamite last month.

Due to his untimely injury, the 31-year-old was forced to miss the rest of the bout.

As of this writing, there's no update on Santana's return timeframe. The latter recently took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude to wrestling fans for their constant support:

Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 @Santana_Proud 🏼 It’s been an overwhelming last few days. But I just want to take a sec to say THANK YOU. It’s been an overwhelming last few days. But I just want to take a sec to say THANK YOU. 🙏🏼

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether the company utilizes Ortiz in his partner's absence.

With Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho possibly culminating their long-running feud at Fyter Fest (week 2), fans may not see Ortiz on television for the time being.

