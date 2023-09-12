"Why would you keep them around?" - WWE Hall of Famer suggests Tony Khan should fire malcontents from AEW

AEW chief Tony Khan has had to make some bold decisions over the last two weeks, and perhaps the boldest was firing his company's biggest name in CM Punk.

A lot of fans think that Tony Khan does give in to the whims of some of his star wrestlers, and that has certainly come back to haunt him with the whole CM Punk fiasco.

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff has not always been kind to Tony, but he did have some words of advice for him regarding how to deal with some talents who don't want to be with the company.

Bischoff was speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast when he essentially told Tony Khan to fire the people who are unhappy and prone to causing issues in AEW:

"There are some talents in AEW that are very important talents. I’m not going to name them, you know who they are. They know who they are. There are also a lot of talent there that doesn’t matter. It is what it is. If those people that are there that don’t matter are also the malcontents, why would you keep them around? Those malcontents are going to make other people malcontents. Cut them loose, and let them apply their trade where they can. If you have to give them a 90-day non-compete, then so be it. That’s the way the world works." [H/T Ringside News]

While Eric did not say any names, it will be interesting to see who some of them are.

Booker T thinks Tony Khan can bring Edge to AEW

Ever since Edge wrestled his last contractual match for WWE, there have been incessant rumors that he will be signing with AEW sooner rather than later.

While that may seem like a dream for some, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that Tony Khan has the money to get Edge in his company.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said:

"It’s a possibility. Money talks. If you are sitting at home and there is money out there to get, you go and get it. I do know that if anyone could make it happen, it's the Khan man," said the legend. [H/T Ringside News]

While Edge does not have many incentives to go to AEW, there is one reason why he may want to go there, and that is his former tag team partner, Christian. It will be interesting to see where Edge will end up.

