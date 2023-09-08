"Money talks" - Booker T feels 7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion could sign with AEW

Ever since WWE Hall of Famer Edge wrestled his last contractual match for the company, there have been a lot of rumors of his impending arrival in AEW. Fellow Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up on the possibility of The Rated-R Superstar joining All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated-R Superstar seemingly fought his last match against Sheamus on SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto last month, where he emerged victorious. The bout was officially the last one on the Hall of Famer's previous WWE contract. Since then, speculation has been rife that he may refuse to sign a new contract and move to AEW.

Booker T was speaking on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast when he said that there is a good possibility that Edge might end up in AEW.

“It’s a possibility. Money talks. If you are sitting at home and there is money out there to get. You go and get it. I do know that if anyone could make it happen, it's the Khan man,” said the legend. [H/T Ringside News]

Former WWE personality Eric Bischoff gave his take on Edge going to AEW

Former WWE RAW manager Eric Bischoff also had his say on Edge moving to AEW. He stated that if that ever came to fruition, it would mean that Tony Khan would have to give up some sort of creative control in the process.

"This is admittedly a glass-half-full because this would require that Tony relinquish some creative control and let somebody else do it, at least with regard to either Edge individually in his story or on 'Collision' and use Edge there. I don't know what the personal relationship is between Bryan Danielson and Edge, but I would assume it's good and I would assume there's a lot of mutual respect.”

Needless to say, the arrival of Edge in AEW would have the wrestling world talking for all the right reasons. It remains to be seen whether the legendary seven-time world champion will jump ship and reunite with his long-time friend Christian Cage.

