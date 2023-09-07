Eric Bischoff on rumors of Edge possibly leaving WWE for AEW: "This would require that Tony relinquish some creative control"

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently expressed how he would go about things AEW-related if he were Edge's manager. He provided two possible scenarios, with regards to talks with Tony Khan, and his responses to these.

The Rated-R Superstar has not confirmed his current status, and whether he would sign another contract with WWE. He could potentially move to another promotion, or end his career with wrestling as a whole, and pursue acting in the future.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff had two approaches to the situation. He first discussed a glass-half-full scenario, which meant that Tony Khan would allow others to work with Edge's booking. He named Bryan Danielson as an example of someone he believes the former WWE Champion would trust, and have a good relationship with.

"This is admittedly a glass-half-full because this would require that Tony relinquish some creative control and let somebody else do it, at least with regard to either Edge individually in his story or on 'Collision' and use Edge there. I don't know what the personal relationship is between Bryan Danielson and Edge, but I would assume it's good and I would assume there's a lot of mutual respect.

Bischoff then mentioned what he would say to Tony Khan, and how he wanted to set it straight that he wanted better plans for the Rated-R Superstar right from the get-go.

If I was Adam Copeland's manager, I would say, 'Look, Tony, here's the deal. My client wants to come over, but let's be honest, [the] track record for WWE talent coming in has not been all that great.'" [H/T wrestlinginc.]

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff's Half-Glass Empty Situation with Edge

Eric Bischoff also brought up what would happen in case Tony Khan would not be open to giving someone else the chance to handle creative regarding Edge.

"Glass-half-empty, Tony doesn't want to do that because he wants to be Vince McMahon. He wants to be Eric Bischoff back in the '90s. He wants to be that guy that reinvented wrestling. And until he's ready to delegate and recognize what he's good at and what he's not, it's never going to happen.

If this were the case, he would be skeptical to push the former WWE Champion to go to AEW, as looking back at his counterparts who have made the move across promotions, it did not end well for them in the long run.

I wouldn't want my client to end up in an environment much like everyone else who's come over from WWE. They've got a huge splash and a big entrance, and 'Oh, they're here, it's going to change everything,' and then three weeks later they're gone." [H/T wrestlinginc.]

The Rated-R Superstar has had a great career spanning decades to this point. Fans will have to wait for his decision on whether he still has gas in the tank, or if he is ready to call it a career.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's insights? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena