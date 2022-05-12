"Stab them with the fork" - AEW star explains how he would interact with CM Punk and former WWE Superstar

AEW star Eddie Kingston has detailed how an interaction between him, CM Punk, and Cesaro would turn out in real life.

During an interview with Fightful, The Mad King was asked a rather interesting question in regards to who would order the most disgusting salad between the three men.

Kingston started by claiming that he wouldn't even consider going out with either man. However, if he was left with no other option, he would end up stabbing both men with a fork.

"I wouldn't go out with them. If I had to, whatever salad they would get, a greek salad, who knows what they would get. But, I would just wind up trying to stab them with the fork." [13:09-13:21]

Kingston has previously feuded against Punk in AEW. The two men certainly hate one another and are often seen taking shots at one another.

The same goes for Kingston's relationship with Cesaro. The former WWE United States Champion quietly left the company he worked with for 11 years after his contract expired in February of 2022.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Doug Basham recently shared his honest opinion on CM Punk

Former WWE star and tag team champion, Doug Basham, was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the interview, he claimed to be a big fan of AEW's CM Punk.

Basham noted that Punk has been in some good matches and has been doing great work to elevate other stars.

"I'm a big fan of CM Punk. He has a lot of good matches, and he's doing some great work to elevate guys, and he's just a genius on the mic"

