AEW star explains the medical reasons behind Roman Reigns' WWE hiatus

In May 2022, WWE superstar Roman Reigns signed a new contract that included a reduced workload, prompting speculation about his health.

On "Busted Open Radio," a caller suggested that Reigns, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, might still be dealing with leukemia, citing his limited appearances.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his perspective on the matter, stating that he had raised similar concerns three months earlier.

According to Henry, Reigns faces challenges not only in the ring but also in everyday life due to the medication he takes. The medicine necessitates rest, not just from wrestling but for his overall well-being.

"I have a friend that had leukemia," Henry explained, shedding light on the precautions Reigns takes. "When we're in the car, he wears a mask just not to breathe the air. It's different with people like Roman."

Highlighting the gravity of Reigns' health situation, Henry emphasized the need for understanding, especially from WWE fans and the world. He drew parallels with his daughter's struggle with Crohn's disease, emphasizing the vulnerability of individuals like Reigns to common illnesses.

In October 2018, Roman Reigns first revealed his battle with leukemia, leading to him relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship. This was not the first time Reigns faced this health challenge; he was initially diagnosed in 2007 while playing for the Minnesota Vikings. After undergoing treatment, he made a triumphant return to WWE in February 2019, announcing that he was in remission.

Also Read: Roman Reigns and 39-year-old star he has faced thrice at the Royal Rumble to reach a major milestone this year.

Roman Reigns faces unprecedented challenge as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, finds himself in an unexpected predicament after his attempt to prevent a challenger for his title took an unexpected turn on SmackDown.

On the January 5 episode of SmackDown, known as the 'New Year's Revolution,' the blue brand concluded WWE's eventful first week of programming in 2024. In the main event, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight vied for a chance to compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, before the match could reach a conclusive end, the 'Big Dog' and The Bloodline interfered, attacking all three potential challengers. Unhappy with this interference, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed Paul Heyman that Reigns would defend his title in a fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Given the daunting task of delivering this news to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship backstage, Heyman approached the situation with trepidation. Although Roman Reigns expressed his anger, he refrained from shouting, demanding that Heyman "fix this."

This upcoming match marks the first time in over two years that Reigns will not defend his title in a singles contest. His last multi-challenger match was at WrestleMania 37, where he successfully defended against Edge and Daniel Bryan. The Royal Rumble fatal four-way match presents a new challenge for the reigning champion.

Scheduled for January 27, the Royal Rumble event will not only feature Reigns' unique title defense but also the traditional Men's and Women's Rumble matches. Announced participants for the Men's Match include Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bobby Lashley, while the Women's Match features Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair. U.S. Champion Logan Paul will defend his title against Kevin Owens at the event.

Expand Tweet

Do you think 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship successfully at Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section.