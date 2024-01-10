Roman Reigns and 39-year-old star he has faced thrice at the Royal Rumble to reach major milestone this year

Roman Reigns may face his biggest challenge yet at the Royal Rumble when he defends his title against three other WWE Superstars. Reigns' old rival, Kevin Owens, will also be present at the premium live event and challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship. The PLE will see both men reach a huge milestone.

The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter have had a storied rivalry. The first time the two WWE Superstars squared off at the Royal Rumble was in 2017. Kevin Owens came out victorious and retained his Universal Champion. After that encounter, the two have gone one-on-one at the premium live event in 2021 and 2023, where The Head of the Table successfully defended his championship.

Roman Reigns will have his hands full at the Royal Rumble after disrupting a huge Triple Threat Match on WWE SmackDown. He will defend his coveted title against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at the premium live event. On the other hand, Kevin Owens secured the chance to challenge Logan Paul for the US Title after he beat Santos Escobar on last week's episode of the blue brand.

The two stars will enter their seventh title match at the January premium live event this year, joining a list of top superstars such as Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and The Miz.

Expand Tweet

What happened when Roman Reigns defended his WWE World Heavyweight Title in a Royal Rumble match?

In 2016, The Big Dog was tasked with defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the 30-man match. It was the first time that a championship was defended in such a format.

Expand Tweet

During the match, Roman Reigns was the first to enter and was the second to last star to be eliminated. He was thrown over the ropes by Triple H after 59 minutes into the match. In the end, The Game won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after eliminating Dean Ambrose. Reigns later regained the title at WrestleMania 32.