"He always used to" - AEW star recalls how WWE legend Triple H inspired him to wear a hat

AEW star Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society recently revealed how WWE legend Triple H became his influence to have a hat as part of his ring gear.

Garcia usually sports a KANGOL kangaroo hat as part of his attire, especially when he is involved in segments of JAS. It was inspired by what The Game used to wear between 1999 and 2000 as a member of D-Generation X and as the WWE Champion.

In his appearance on Talk is Jericho, the AEW star admitted he was more into street clothing but got hooked when he thought of putting on the kangaroo hat Triple H sported.

"In real life, I’m really into streetwear and workwear, stuff like that... But then one day, I can’t remember exactly what it was, what made me think of it, but I just thought to myself ‘Man, Triple H used to always wear that backward leather hat.’ I was like ‘He always used to wear that backward leather hat," Garcia said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

During the main event on AEW Dynamite, Garcia arrived to the ring with his usual kangol hat. He was defeated by Jon Moxley, who applied the Paradigm Shift and Bulldog Choke on him.

AEW star Daniel Garcia used to impersonate Triple H

The 23-year old star also disclosed that he only knew of the kangaroo hat when he saw a costume from his trainer on Snapchat. Garcia eventually realized that the hat was suitable for him when he did some Triple H impersonations in the gym.

"And it’s funny because, on my Snapchat, something popped up at my wrestling school that I train at. My trainer has a Shawn Michaels costume from the 90s, and it came with the leather hat. And I, this is my first couple months of training, I put it on backward and I’d do Triple H impressions at the gym. Like when he was on ‘Tough Enough’... I have a picture of myself wearing the bootleg Kangol hat. And I just thought to myself ‘Man, I really want to wear this on TV this week.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

During the same podcast episode, Garcia said that some members of the locker room initially weren't really impressed with the hat. However, Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks and The Blade pushed him to continue wearing it.

The hat has been part of the AEW star's get-up, even when he was a singles star. It will be interesting to see how long he plans to keep the head gear in the future.

