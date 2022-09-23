AEW star expresses desire to see Saraya (fka Paige) vs. 27-year-old wrestler in a battle of "Best of British"

AEW star Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter today to express his desire to see an all-English clash between the newest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster Saraya (fka Paige), and rising star Jamie Hayter.

The former WWE Divas Champion chased Hayter, as well as Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Serena Deeb, and Rebel off at the "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite when she made her blockbuster debut at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As the latest British member of the AEW roster, some have wondered if the former Paige will ever face Jamie Hayter, with Anthony Ogogo being one of those people.

"Ok so I'm all for @Saraya vs @jmehytr in @AEW. Best of British," tweeted @AnthonyOgogo.

Hayter is from Southampton, England, while Saraya is famously from Norwich, England, which was well-documented in the 2019 comedy-drama film "Fighting with my Family," where Saraya was portrayed by popular actress Florence Pugh.

Saraya (Paige) has got a number of British colleagues on the AEW roster already

One of AEW's strongest points is the variety of locations their roster members come from, with the likes of Japan, Brazil and Switzerland to name just a few of the countries represented on a weekly basis in AEW programming.

However, the United Kingdom has one of the strongest representations on AEW TV, with Saraya only boosting that profile with her arrival.

On top of the former Paige, plus the aforementioned Jamie Hayter and Anthony Ogogo, the United Kingdom has produced AEW's first-ever double champion in the form of PAC, who is the current All-Atlantic Champion and one-third of the Trios Champions as a member of Death Triangle.

Furthermore, Kip Sabian (also from Norwich) was the winner of the first-ever televised singles match in AEW history, and the legendary William Regal has used his English heritage to create one of the most dominant factions in modern wrestling: the Blackpool Combat Club.

Would you like to see Saraya take on Jamie Hayter? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far