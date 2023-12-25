AEW star faces massive backlash from fans after controversial post emerges online

AEW stars receive much love and appreciation for their prowess inside the squared circle but there is also another aspect to it - a certain amount of hate is almost unavoidable. However, the reason for such vitriol could be for various reasons, and recently one star became the target of that backlash.

This was the popular AEW star Swerve Strickland. He has earned his place on the roster with his impressive in-ring acumen and creative direction. However, recently some of his personal choices sparked anger at him by the fans.

Being a huge fan of hip-hop music, something that he embeds in his own character work, Swerve was seen vibing to a somewhat not so pleasant song. The lyrics of the song stated ‘Had a chick but she was black and ugly’ which seemed a direct shot at black people.

Some fans were outraged on social media for Swerve enjoying such a song and this backlash went so far that the former AEW world tag team champion chose to delete the video. However, Strickland did not erase the other videos related to the song, and kept them intacted on his Instagram stories.

Fan reactions to Swerve grooving to a disturbing song

Swerve Strickland claimed that he could be a better AEW World Champion than the current titleholder

Swerve Strickland has proven himself to be one of the most talented in-ring athletes ever since his arrival in AEW.

His current run has given him such confidence that he even went to state that he could prove to be a better world champion for the company than its current holder, MJF, in a talk with News4Jax.

"I think I could do better. Without a doubt. Without a doubt,” said Strickland."

Swerve is slated to battle in the Gold League match of the AEW Continental Classic this week. He would be competing against Jon Moxley and Jay White in triple threat action.

If Swerve does end up winning the entire tournament, he could be in line for a title shot and have an opportunity to prove what he claimed.

