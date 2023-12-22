Jon Moxley 'p**sed off' after recent AEW loss

Jon Moxley was riding the wave of momentum as a part of the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament. However, a recent roadblock derailed some of it, and Mox is not happy about it.

The Unhinged One had been an excellent competitor as a part of the Gold League of the tournament, winning every single bout. He looked to extend his winning record to 5-0 this week. However, Moxley fell short to Jay White on the latest episode of Dynamite, that too for the second time in his career.

AEW uploaded his post-match promo on X, where The Blackpool Combat Club member was visibly not happy about his loss and laid his exasperation.

"Am I pi**ed off? Oh yeah. I wanted that 5-0 real bad. But hey, you can’t lose what you never had in the first place, so why worry about it? Last week, I told Swerve Strickland if he was ever going to great, at some point he was going to have to learn how to lose — what better time to prove a point than right now when i'm knocked down and have dirt in my eye and blood in my mouth and with one leg," said Moxley. [H/T Fightful]

Jon Moxley is set for a triple-threat match in the AEW Continental Classic

Despite his loss, Jon Moxley has no time to lose any focus right now. He is set to battle both the man whom he beat controversially, Swerve Strickland, and the man who beat him recently, Jay White, in a triple-threat match as part of the next Gold League match.

He spoke about his upcoming bout in the same interview, stating that AEW fans are in for something special.

"I’ve got to face two guys, two of the hottest wrestlers in the world. I’ve got two snipers coming after my head in a triple threat match, and I hate three ways man. Right about now is when most people start making excuses, they start coming to terms with defeat. I don’t get paid to make excuses. Next week I will show the world something really special. Jay White, Swerve Strickland are going to have a front row seat."

Whatever the result may be, the match between these three dynamic stars would surely be an instant classic living up to the expectations that Jon Moxley has promised to the fans.

