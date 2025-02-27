  • home icon
AEW star fails to reclaim title he lost nearly 400 days ago

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 27, 2025 03:34 GMT
Following an incredible major AEW championship match tonight on Dynamite, a top star has just missed out on reclaiming his title. This would have ended his drought of almost a year not holding the belt.

Orange Cassidy is regarded as the greatest AEW International Champion of all time, based on statistics. He is a two-time champion, something only he and Will Ospreay have done, and both of his reigns are the longest in the title's history.

Tonight, Cassidy challenged Konosuke Takeshita for the title, with the winner going on to take on Kenny Omega at Revolution. It was a close match despite both men being opposites in build and strength. There were several moments during the bout when it seemed a new champion could be crowned, but The Alpha always managed to come back.

In the end, Takeshita would counter Orange Cassidy one more time and hit his Raging Fire finisher for the win. The highly anticipated match between him and Omega is now a reality and is part of the already stacked card for the pay-per-view.

Cassidy falls short of becoming a three-time AEW International Champion, and his time without a title continues. He dropped this during last year's edition of Revolution to Roderick Strong and has yet to reclaim it.

