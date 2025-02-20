AEW star Kenny Omega's master plan backfires

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 20, 2025 03:43 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: star
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Image credit: Omaega's Instagram]

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's huge tactic didn't go as planned on tonight's Dynamite. The Best Bout Machine saved a top star, but Orange Cassidy confronted him moments later.

Ad

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay emerged victorious against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam Australia. The Best Bout Machine then called out the International Champion for a title shot. Moments after the challenge, AEW announced an International Championship series.

The series kicked off tonight on Dynamite with Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. The former International Champions have great in-ring chemistry and had a huge match. After a tough back and forth, OC punched his ticket for next week's Dynamite, where he will face Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Don Callis Family arrived moments after the win and ambushed the returning star. Kenny Omega hit the ring to save Cassidy and took down Takeshita and Mark Davis. As the Best Bout Machine hoisted the International Champion, he saw Cassidy looking at it too, as the Freshly Squeezed will fight for it next week.

The duo had an intense staredown to close the show. The one who holds the championship next week will face Omega at Revolution pay-per-view.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी