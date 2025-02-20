AEW star Kenny Omega's master plan backfires

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's huge tactic didn't go as planned on tonight's Dynamite. The Best Bout Machine saved a top star, but Orange Cassidy confronted him moments later.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay emerged victorious against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam Australia. The Best Bout Machine then called out the International Champion for a title shot. Moments after the challenge, AEW announced an International Championship series.

The series kicked off tonight on Dynamite with Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. The former International Champions have great in-ring chemistry and had a huge match. After a tough back and forth, OC punched his ticket for next week's Dynamite, where he will face Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship.

The Don Callis Family arrived moments after the win and ambushed the returning star. Kenny Omega hit the ring to save Cassidy and took down Takeshita and Mark Davis. As the Best Bout Machine hoisted the International Champion, he saw Cassidy looking at it too, as the Freshly Squeezed will fight for it next week.

The duo had an intense staredown to close the show. The one who holds the championship next week will face Omega at Revolution pay-per-view.

