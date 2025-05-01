AEW star fails to win Dynamite match after 790+ days and counting

A top wrestling veteran and current AEW star had issued a huge challenge for a match on Dynamite this week, taking place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. However, he came up short and still remains winless on the show for a long time now.

The veteran, who has not won a match on Dynamite, is Jay Lethal. Earlier in the night, Lethal interrupted a backstage segment between Renee Paquette and The Patriarchy. He issued a title match challenge to ROH Television Champion Nick Wayne. He was unwilling to compete. However, his mentor, Christian Cage, accepted it on his behalf.

The match took place in the last hour of AEW Dynamite. It was a thrilling contest between the youngest ROH TV Champion and the man who held the title for the longest time in its illustrious history. Despite being an upstart, Nick Wayne put up a great fight against the veteran Jay Lethal, who came with everything he had in his arsenal.

As the dust settled, Wayne came out on top and picked up a huge win. Jay Lethal, on the other hand, failed to win yet another bout on AEW Dynamite, extending his losing streak on the show even further to almost 800 days.

