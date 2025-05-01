  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW star fails to win Dynamite match after 790+ days and counting

AEW star fails to win Dynamite match after 790+ days and counting

By N.S Walia
Modified May 01, 2025 01:59 GMT
A top AEW star fails to win on Dynamite for nearly 800 days (Image via AEW
A top AEW star fails to win on Dynamite for nearly 800 days (Image via AEW's X)

A top wrestling veteran and current AEW star had issued a huge challenge for a match on Dynamite this week, taking place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. However, he came up short and still remains winless on the show for a long time now.

Ad

The veteran, who has not won a match on Dynamite, is Jay Lethal. Earlier in the night, Lethal interrupted a backstage segment between Renee Paquette and The Patriarchy. He issued a title match challenge to ROH Television Champion Nick Wayne. He was unwilling to compete. However, his mentor, Christian Cage, accepted it on his behalf.

The match took place in the last hour of AEW Dynamite. It was a thrilling contest between the youngest ROH TV Champion and the man who held the title for the longest time in its illustrious history. Despite being an upstart, Nick Wayne put up a great fight against the veteran Jay Lethal, who came with everything he had in his arsenal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As the dust settled, Wayne came out on top and picked up a huge win. Jay Lethal, on the other hand, failed to win yet another bout on AEW Dynamite, extending his losing streak on the show even further to almost 800 days.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications