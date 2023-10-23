AEW star felt "complacent" after getting back with Chris Jericho

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently talked about a key point in his career that occurred last year, when he had to decide whether he was a professional wrestler, or a sports entertainer, and the repercussions of his choice.

Last year, the AEW star was caught in the middle of two wrestling greats. He had Bryan Danielson wanting him to be a part of the Blackpool Combat Club, and Chris Jericho, who wanted him to join his Jericho Appreciation Society. In the end, he ended up choosing to join the latter.

On his recent appearance on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Daniel Garcia talked about his previous storyline. He talked about how he felt like he became complacent after joining the JAS, and that pushed him a little backward. After some time, he decided within himself that he was going to go all the way with his new persona.

"The storyline with Bryan happened where I was battling between being a pro wrestler and a sports entertainer. I got put back into the Jericho group. A lot of people were mad about that. When I got put back into the group, I felt like I was kind of complacent. I felt I took a couple steps backward after the Bryan storyline. That's when I decided I was going to go all the way with this. I'm going to change my gear, I'm going to put on these stupid leather pants, I'm going to change my theme song, I'm going to start dancing in the ring. I'm going to start doing all these things. When something is not working, I feel like you have to start making changes. That was a big deal for me, when I started to buy in to my own character rather than reject it," said Garcia. [H/T Fightful]

Daniel Garcia and ex-JAS members main event AEW Battle of the Belts

Last night, on the eighth edition of AEW Battle of the Belts, former Jericho Appreciation Society members Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard challenged The Acclaimed for the AEW World Trios titles.

Garcia and Menard have not had the best relationship as of recently, after the latter admitted that he hated the hip thrust dances that the former ROH Pure Champion often did.

Before their match, the two had to squash their beef and get on the same page, if they wanted to win the titles. However, despite their valiant efforts, it was not enough, as The Acclaimed defended the titles once more.

After splitting up from Chris Jericho, the former JAS members have not had the best of luck, but they have definitely shown that they are trying to stay independent, and prove to their former mentor that they can do well on their own.

What do you think is next in store for the former Jericho Appreciation Society members?