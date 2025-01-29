AEW star fires back at disrespect after 4-year association with promotion

A former AEW champion clapped back at a fan who trolled him on social media recently. Former tag team champion Max Caster isn't seemingly having a good time with the company.

For quite some time, cracks were seen in the Acclaimed. The popular trio of Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn were one of the hottest acts in the company at one point. However, as time went on, the self-proclaimed Best Wrestler Alive's strategy didn't match with Bowens and Gunn. Last week, the latter duo kicked the Platinum star out of the group.

Recently on X/Twitter, fans were discussing the potential AEW Hall of Famers if they introduced the concept in the future. Max then claimed that he would be inducted into it too. A fan then joked that the star would just receive his place in the 'participation trophy' wing. Max then claimed that he would not hear any disrespect from the fans after his contribution to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I’ve done a lot for AEW and I don’t deserve your disrespect," he wrote.

AEW's Max Caster announces a new series after splitting with the Acclaimed

The Best Wrestler Alive seems to have moved on pretty quickly from the break up of the Acclaimed. Hours after the split up, he broke his silence and talked about his new venture.

Speaking in a backstage interview, Max Caster claimed that he was a 'survivor' and introduced his 'open challenge series' to see who could overcome him.

"The response has been pretty overwhelming and it made me realize I'm not just any person, I'm not just the Best Wrestler Alive, I'm a survivor too. I'm happy to announce my open challenge series. Who can survive the Best Wrestler Alive?" he asked.

It will be interesting to see who answers the challenge of Max Caster and defeat him in the future.

