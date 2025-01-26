  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "That could ruin any person's life" - AEW star breaks silence after major split

"That could ruin any person's life" - AEW star breaks silence after major split

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 26, 2025 02:33 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: AEW Official Website]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo source: AEW's official website]

An AEW star made a significant announcement tonight on AEW Collision after being kicked out from a top faction. He briefly spoke about his immediate plans following the development.

Max Caster has had friction with his now-former Acclaimed teammates over the past few months, and the group finally imploded last week. Anthony Bowens expressed how he felt about Caster and mentioned how he felt that he no longer needed him, hinting at a solo run. The group then split for good.

Tonight, in a backstage promo on AEW Collision, Max Caster revealed that despite being left alone by his former tag team partner and his mentor, Billy Gunn, he was surviving. Caster also announced that he would hold an open challenge series where anyone on the roster could face him.

also-read-trending Trending
"Last week, my tag team partner turned his back on me, my mentor turned his back on me too. in front of the whole world. Something like that could ruin any person's life. But the response has been pretty overwhelming and it made me realize I'm not just any person, I'm not just the Best Wrestler Alive, I'm a survivor too. I'm happy to announce my open challenge series. Who can survive the Best Wrestler Alive?" [0:01 - 0:35]

It remains to be seen whether Caster can prove his credibility as a singles competitor in the coming months.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी