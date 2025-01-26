"That could ruin any person's life" - AEW star breaks silence after major split

An AEW star made a significant announcement tonight on AEW Collision after being kicked out from a top faction. He briefly spoke about his immediate plans following the development.

Max Caster has had friction with his now-former Acclaimed teammates over the past few months, and the group finally imploded last week. Anthony Bowens expressed how he felt about Caster and mentioned how he felt that he no longer needed him, hinting at a solo run. The group then split for good.

Tonight, in a backstage promo on AEW Collision, Max Caster revealed that despite being left alone by his former tag team partner and his mentor, Billy Gunn, he was surviving. Caster also announced that he would hold an open challenge series where anyone on the roster could face him.

"Last week, my tag team partner turned his back on me, my mentor turned his back on me too. in front of the whole world. Something like that could ruin any person's life. But the response has been pretty overwhelming and it made me realize I'm not just any person, I'm not just the Best Wrestler Alive, I'm a survivor too. I'm happy to announce my open challenge series. Who can survive the Best Wrestler Alive?" [0:01 - 0:35]

It remains to be seen whether Caster can prove his credibility as a singles competitor in the coming months.

