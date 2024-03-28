AEW star fires shots at Jay White; claims he has no aura

An AEW star who was recently betrayed by Jay White just fired some shots at him by claiming he has no aura.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn were blindsided by Bullet Club Gold a few weeks ago, which kickstarted a rivalry between the two teams. This came out of nowhere after the Jay White-led team and The Acclaimed decided to join forces a few months ago. Now, both groups are bitter enemies of each other.

A fan recently asked Max Caster which wrestler had no aura, and Caster responded by claiming that Jay has no aura.

"Jay White," responded Max Caster.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Jay White took credit for injuring Darby Allin

At AEW Dynamite Big Business, Jay White took on Darby Allin in a singles match. White dominated the bout and got the victory. The Switchblade continued to beat up Allin after the contest. The Acclaimed tried to stop the attack before the Bullet Club Gold turned on them.

Following the match, it was reported that Allin had injured his foot during the bout and wouldn't be able to climb Mount Everest this year. White caught wind of this news and immediately took credit for injuring the former TNT Champion.

"Jay White* breaks AEW’s Darby Allin’s foot week before Mt Everest attempt. Please report accurately & responsibly, @TMZ-#AEW #BANGBANGGANG," he tweeted.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The timing couldn't have been worse for Darby Allin, who had been training for several months to climb Mount Everest. However, it now looks like he will have to wait till next year.

It remains to be seen if Allin will go after White and try to get revenge for what happened at AEW Dynamite Big Business. Meanwhile, Bullet Club Gold will have their hands full with The Acclaimed.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you agree with Max Caster? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion