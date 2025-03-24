AEW star forced to fend for himself against Death Riders on Collision

The Death Riders completely annihilated a top AEW name tonight on Collision, as they isolated him from his comrades. This resulted in yet another win for the faction and another successful title defense.

The faction was without Jon Moxley tonight as they put their world trios titles on the line against AR Fox and Top Flight. They have been holding the gold since August 2024, when they won this in a ladder match at All In. They have had the belts in a chokehold, winning six of their title defenses since then. Tonight was their seventh as they dominated during their match on Collision.

The high-flying trio put up a fight, and there were moments where the champions were vulnerable. The crowd rallied behind Fox and chanted his name throughout the contest, especially before his hot tag.

During the latter part of the contest, Wheeler Yuta distracted the referee as he had some complaints to air out. At ringside, PAC and Claudio Castagnoli had the Martin Brothers in their sights, as the former WWE Cruiserweight hit them with simultaneous low blows. AR Fox was then left to fend for himself as he dealt with an attack from the Death Riders.

PAC hit him with a Tombstone Piledriver, and Claudio and Yuta topped this off with the Fastball Special for yet another successful title defense for the Death Riders.

