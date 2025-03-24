  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star forced to fend for himself against Death Riders on Collision

AEW star forced to fend for himself against Death Riders on Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 24, 2025 03:53 GMT
The Death Riders were in action tonight on Collision [photo: AEW Official X Account]
The Death Riders were in action tonight on Collision [photo: AEW Official X Account]

The Death Riders completely annihilated a top AEW name tonight on Collision, as they isolated him from his comrades. This resulted in yet another win for the faction and another successful title defense.

Ad

The faction was without Jon Moxley tonight as they put their world trios titles on the line against AR Fox and Top Flight. They have been holding the gold since August 2024, when they won this in a ladder match at All In. They have had the belts in a chokehold, winning six of their title defenses since then. Tonight was their seventh as they dominated during their match on Collision.

The high-flying trio put up a fight, and there were moments where the champions were vulnerable. The crowd rallied behind Fox and chanted his name throughout the contest, especially before his hot tag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the latter part of the contest, Wheeler Yuta distracted the referee as he had some complaints to air out. At ringside, PAC and Claudio Castagnoli had the Martin Brothers in their sights, as the former WWE Cruiserweight hit them with simultaneous low blows. AR Fox was then left to fend for himself as he dealt with an attack from the Death Riders.

PAC hit him with a Tombstone Piledriver, and Claudio and Yuta topped this off with the Fastball Special for yet another successful title defense for the Death Riders.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी