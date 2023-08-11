AEW star who was forced to take hiatus because of injury is finally returning to the ring

After a year-long absence from the ring, AEW star Thunder Rosa has teased her in-ring return and appearance on Collision. This would mark the comeback of the last of the stars previously advertised to appear during the Saturday show.

Rosa was last seen in AEW as the Women's World Champion. However, she had to relinquish the title due to an injury that put her out of action for a long time. There were previous talks of her injury status, but none were positive until today.

In her latest vlog, Thunder Rosa was seen alongside AEW ringside doctor Mark Sampson. He provided a recent update regarding her condition, and he revealed that they would do a test-run in-ring this Saturday on Collision to gauge her body's condition.

“Next week if I can share, we’re gonna be in Greensboro, North Carolina [for AEW Collision] and we’re gonna do a five-minute mini match and see how you tolerate that and we’re just taking the steps up and if that looks good then, you’re almost there. You are almost there, yes. With following protocols, you’re doing everything as expected to be, your body is actually listening to you." [H/T Wrestle Talk ]

It was not revealed, however, if this would be a live match on the show's match card or if this could be a dark match. There were also no discussions about whether this match would be shown in front of fans.

AEW star Thunder Rosa's status for All In at the Wembley Stadium

The buildup for AEW's major event, All In, which will take place in Wembley Stadium, has begun. Just recently, Dave Meltzer revealed the status of former Women's Champion Thunder Rosa for the event.

In an edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week, Meltzer revealed that La Mera Mera was listed among the stars who were not expected to appear. She was revealed to be instead training for her in-ring return, which could happen very soon.

"As of this week, add Thunder Rosa to the list of those who are not expected back in time for Wembley although she is training for her return."

Although Thunder Rosa will not make it to All In, her return could come at a much further event, specifically Full Gear. She is currently completing her recovery, with positive feedback so far.

How excited are you to see Thunder Rosa back in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

