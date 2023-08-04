Jamie Hayter won't return until February 2024, another star reportedly missing AEW All-In

AEW All In is set to be the promotion's biggest pay-per-view yet. Unfortunately, Jamie Hayter is set to miss the event entirely, and according to reports, so will Thunder Rosa.

Hayter, unfortunately, suffered an injury and quickly had to drop the title to Toni Storm. Similarly, Thunder Rosa also suffered an injury, and despite Storm becoming an interim Champion, the belt was eventually taken off of her.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW Women's Champion will be back in action next year.

"The current estimated return time for Jamie Hayter is February, due to various injuries, although that’s at best a rough estimate."

Additionally, Meltzer added that Thunder Rosa will also be missing the historical pay-per-view.

"As of this week, add Thunder Rosa to the list of those who are not expected back in time for Wembley although she is training for her return."

It was earlier reported that the promotion still intended to bring Jamie Hayter back in time to wrestle in her home country.

Thunder Rosa is anticipating her eventual AEW return

Despite not being back in action yet, La Mera Mera has been included in the opening of AEW Collision since its inception. Except for a brief appearance on Dynamite earlier this year in May, she hasn't been seen on TV.

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Thunder Rosa updated fans on her rehab process and her anticipation to return.

“Now I’m able to train without pain, with compound training, as well as I’ve been jumping in the ring in the last three weeks. So, I’m excited about the advancements that we have, and now I’m excited about the possibility of returning to the ring,” Rosa said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

While Rosa might not be back for All In, she might just be cleared by the time Full-Gear takes place at the end of the year.

