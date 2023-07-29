Injured AEW star last seen in action 353 days ago says it would be a "privilege" to make in-ring return

A popular AEW star who was injured less than a year ago recently opened up about the possibility of returning to the ring. The wrestler in question is Thunder Rosa.

The last time fans saw her compete in singles competition was back in August of last year at the special Battle of the Belts edition of Rampage. The 37-year-old star successfully defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. She later was part of a trios match in an episode of Dark Elevation.

A few weeks later, The Unstoppable One was featured on a backstage interview segment where she announced that she must vacate her championship due to an injury.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, the former AEW Women's World Champion opened up about her injury and revealed that she has begun training for a potential return.

“Now I’m able to train without pain, with compound training, as well as I’ve been jumping in the ring in the last three weeks. So, I’m excited about the advancements that we have, and now I’m excited about the possibility of returning to the ring. Again, it’s just been giving me a perspective about the opportunity to wrestle, because it’s a privilege if I get to come back,” Thunder Rosa said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa provides an update on her rehab process

During the same interview, Thunder Rosa also shared that she was always well aware of her injury and understood that the physical and mental stress was part of it.

“It’s been a long road, I will say. From the beginning, there was a lot of speculation about my injury. But I was always very clear and very honest about what was happening to me... Some days were really positive, some other days were not as positive, but that’s part of the recovery part of having an injury such as the one that I still have. Lately, there’s been more of a bright light on it, because as my MRI read, I don’t have the tears in my back anymore.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Following the update, Rosa mentioned that she is 'hopeful' of returning to the ring. Recently, she took up a new backstage role.

Are you looking forward to seeing Thunder Rosa make her in-ring return? Let us know in the comments section below.

