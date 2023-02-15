Absent AEW star announces return in a surprising new role

Several wrestlers have been absent from AEW television. One such star is former women's champion, Thunder Rosa. She recently revealed that she would be returning to the promotion and taking up a brand new role.

Thunder Rosa made her debut for the promotion on Dark back in 2021. Since her first appearance on Dynamite, she has been eyeing the women's title. She defeated Dr. Britt Baker inside a steel cage to win the championship.

Sadly, her title run did not last long, as she was forced to relinquish the title following an unexpected injury. Since La Mera Mera, the title has changed hands twice, and the current champion is Jamie Hayter.

Thunder Rosa took to Twitter to provide her fans with an update on her potential return. She revealed that she would be returning as an on-screen personality and taking up the role of a Spanish commentator for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Rosa also mentioned that she is not fully recovered from her injury but is slowly getting there:

"Exciting news, #AEW fans! While my recovery continues, I'll join @AEW as a Spanish commentator & on-screen personality. I'm thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans in this unique way. Health is a journey with ups and downs. Meanwhile, I'll see you from the booth!" Thunder Rosa tweeted.

Thunder Rosa previously teased her new role in AEW

A few weeks ago, Thunder Rosa was a special guest on the Busted Open Radio podcast. During the show, the former NWA Women's Champion opened up about her injury and when she would return to the promotion.

Rosa revealed that she would be back in the promotion soon. While she didn't specify what role she would play, she mentioned that she wouldn't be returning to wrestle anytime soon.

"Since we're talking about AEW, I'm probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon. Not to wrestle... It's going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold," Thunder Rosa said. [H/T Fightful]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/fxX6z7yW0b

Fightful also recently reported that Rosa was 'not ready' to return to wrestling.

Are you excited to see the former women's champion return to the promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

