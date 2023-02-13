Absent AEW star reportedly "not ready" for in-ring return

AEW's roster is still a few stars short of its full capacity, especially after a number of stars were injured last year. Now, according to a recent report, despite being on the road to recovery, Thunder Rosa is rumored to still be a way off from returning.

Thunder Rosa's run as women's champion was initially well-received by fans, especially since many began to criticize Britt Baker's reign. Unfortunately, fans began to turn on her as well, but her reign ended after she suffered an injury.

According to Fightful Select, the former women's champion is still "not ready" to return to the squared circle. Tony Khan and Thunder Rosa were initially more positive about her injury rehab, which is why Toni Storm was the Interim AEW Women's Champion. When it became clear that Rosa wouldn't be back anytime soon, Khan acknowledged Storm's reign.

#AEWDynamite Just listen to that crowd. It’s Thunder Rosa’s time Just listen to that crowd. It’s Thunder Rosa’s time #AEWDynamite https://t.co/80thOqkV35

Dave Meltzer also recently noted that La Mera Mera would likely return around February or March. Thunder Rosa has also not only been rehabbing her injury but has been actively working on her skillset. During an interview with Steven's Wrestling Journey, she detailed her efforts to improve her promo ability.

Thunder Rosa was reportedly backstage during the recent AEW Dynamite

La Mera Mera might not be ready to compete in the ring again, but the star has officially been backstage in AEW. According to a report from PWInsider, Thunder Rosa was seen in the locker room area during the latest episode of Dynamite.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Good news as it appears Thunder Rosa was backstage last night at AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas Good news as it appears Thunder Rosa was backstage last night at AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas https://t.co/glufiyfLZE

Due to Fightful's report, Rosa likely did little more than communicate with her peers or make plans with Tony Khan on her possible return. However, the reason behind her alleged visit is currently unknown.

At this stage, fans will likely have to keep their eyes peeled for La Mera Mera's return. But with the civil war inside the women's division, she might just shockingly ally herself with Britt Baker.

