Former champion was present backstage at AEW Dynamite amidst long-term absence - Reports

AEW has been plagued with injuries in recent times, leading to several major names spending time on the sidelines. One of those stars who has been absent from weekly programming for a long time is Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa won her first title in All Elite Wrestling in March 2022 when she defeated Britt Baker at AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, to capture the women's championship.

She successfully defended the title over the next five months, beating Nyla Rose, Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Serena Deeb in the process.

An untimely injury forced her to relinquish the title, and Toni Storm was crowned as the Interim Women's Champion. La Mera Mera has been absent from in-ring action since August.

The latest edition of Dynamite emanated from El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. PWInsider has reported that the Mexican star was present backstage during the show.

Having spent so much time on the sidelines, fans could be treated to Thunder Rosa's return in the near future.

What else happened on AEW Dynamite?

Dynamite was a highly entertaining and newsworthy show yet again. The program got underway with the world champion in action as MJF took on Konosuke Takeshita in an excellent match.

The Salt of the Earth used every trick in his book to gain an unfair advantage whenever he could before tapping out the Japanese star with an armbar.

Jamie Hayter was in action next as she took on The Bunny in a World Women's Championship Eliminator match. The champion emerged victorious as Toni Storm, and Saraya were spotted spray painting an 'L' on Leva Bates.

Ricky Starks took on the Jericho Appreciation Society in a gauntlet match. He fought off 2point0 before Daniel Garcia defeated him, thanks to an assist from Chris Jericho.

Rush and Bryan Danielson put on an incredible performance as they tore the house down. The American Dragon delivered a Busaiku Knee for the win. The Elite defended the AEW Trios Championship against Top Flight and AR Fox. The latter team came up short.

In the main event, the Acclaimed put their tag team titles on the line against the Gunn Club. In one of the most surprising booking decisions from Tony Khan, the Gunn Club won the match and the titles.

