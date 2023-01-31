Former AEW Women's Champion undergoing training to improve promo skills upon return

The wrestling industry not only pertains to talent having diversified wrestling skills, but a flair for promos as well. Recently, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa cited how she was taking acting classes to enhance her promo skills.

The 36-year-old debuted in All Elite Wrestling in August 2020 wherein she challenged Hikaru Shida for the title. Britt Baker and Rosa garnered much acclaim from the wrestling fraternity for their hellacious Unsanctioned Lights Out match. A few months later she defeated Baker in a steel cage match to win her first reign as Women's Champion.

In the months that followed, Rosa was set to defend her title against Jamie Hayter, but the match had to be postponed owing to an injury she suffered. Later she was accused of faking an injury to avoid the match. Shortly after, she was stripped of the title and an interim champion was crowned in the meantime.

Recently, during an interaction on Steven's Wrestling Journey the AEW star cited that she was looking forward to her return and was working on bettering her skills.

"I wanna get better at promos, so I can be on TV more," Rosa said. "I'm taking some acting classes, singing classes, and I wanna show the world that I'm multitalented. I wanna do radio, I wanna do TV, I wanna do music. I wanna use all of that into my character."

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS BREAKING NEWS: #AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa announces that she is injured and cannot defend the championship.Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/fxX6z7yW0b

Thunder Rosa claims she will return to AEW but most probably not in a wrestling capacity

During her absence, there were reports of an alleged backstage altercation between Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter. Thus, resulting in tensions and dislike brewing among the women's division. And the former Women's Champion has been off television ever since,

On a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Thunder Rosa talked about her return to the promotion but not in a wrestling capacity:

"Since we're talking about AEW, I'm probably going to be coming back on the road pretty soon. Not to wrestle, but we're going to be out at AEW and showing face and being around all this stuff. It's going to be nice to be around everyone and see how things unfold."

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Dropkick by Thunder Rosa almost decapitates Hayter here on #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III! Tune in to TNT to catch the action! Dropkick by Thunder Rosa almost decapitates Hayter here on #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III! Tune in to TNT to catch the action! https://t.co/mz8AiZo9HL

Jamie Hayter defeated interim champion Toni Storm at Full Gear to win her first reign as the Women's Champion.

What do you think of the 27-year-old's reign as AEW Women's Champion till date? Sound off in the comments.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes