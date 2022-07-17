Popular AEW star goes dark on Twitter leading fans to speculate he could leave Tony khan's promotion

Popular AEW star Fuego Del Sol has hinted at a change coming seemingly in regards to his career.

Fuego Del Sol has earned a special place in the hearts of fans with his unique presence and performances. The luchador is touted for his passion and determination, which has made fans rally behind him. He began making appearances for AEW in 2020 and was later given a full-time contract by Tony Khan in 2021.

Fuego has been an attraction for AEW Dark and Elevation for some time now. He has made sporadic appearances on Dynamite and Rampage in the last couple of years.

It seems like the fan-favorite star is headed for a dark turn. Fuego recently deleted his entire Twitter history and changed his cover pic to solid dark. He then announced that he was about to undergo a big change:

Fuego Del Sol @FuegoDelSol Change is going to come. Change is going to come.

Time and again, Fuego has voiced his displeasure over fewer opportunities and less on-screen time. The beloved luchador may have reached his breaking point.

AEW fans speculate that Fuego Del Sol could part ways with Tony Khan's promotion

Fuego Del Sol has been one to perfectly fit into different storylines surrounding distinct wrestlers. Not long ago, Feugo was involved in a short yet well-received feud with the House of Black.

He was interestingly paired with Cody Rhodes for a short while as "Too Fast Too Fuego". Most recently, Sammy Guevara disguised himself as Fuego to shockingly reveal his allegiance with The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Fans are awaiting this change that Fuego has teased. Many opined that he shouldn't turn to his darker side while many lent their firm support towards the change.

However, many fans have pondered upon the possibility of him leaving All Elite Wrestling. Here are some notable reactions:

UpperGwladysBlue 🇺🇦 @UpperGwladysBlu @Vixadizt It would appear - not yet confirmed & not by him - that he is either no longer under contract to AEW & has left the promotion, or maybe his deal has changed. Everything AEW-related has been removed from his account. @Vixadizt It would appear - not yet confirmed & not by him - that he is either no longer under contract to AEW & has left the promotion, or maybe his deal has changed. Everything AEW-related has been removed from his account.

Brett O @BrettO5571 @FuegoDelSol Good Afternoon brother. Keep pushing my man . Congrats on the new wrestling ring . @FuegoDelSol Good Afternoon brother. Keep pushing my man . Congrats on the new wrestling ring .

David Sampson @SixtiesRadio @FuegoDelSol I certainly hope this doesn’t mean what I think it does. I’ll be very upset. @FuegoDelSol I certainly hope this doesn’t mean what I think it does. I’ll be very upset.

The seeds of Fuego's probable dark turn were planted on AEW Dark last month. QT Marshall walked out to offer him a spot in The Factory which he refused. However, the seed has seemingly sprouted and it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Del Sol.

