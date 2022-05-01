AEW star Fuego Del Sol provides update after surgery

AEW star Fuego Del Sol recently took to Twitter to share an update regarding his health.

The 26-year-old has been embroiled in a feud with the House of Black in the last few weeks. While Fuego has displayed impressive determination in his attempts to overcome Malakai Black and his partners, it has all been in vain.

Last week, he was captured by the House of Black, who were planning to unmask him. Before that could happen, however, the Death Triangle interfered to make the save.

Fuego's last appearance had him simply lying dazed at the mercy of Malakai Black. It was done to write him off programming, as Del Sol later took to Twitter to disclose that he was suffering from a mouth infection and needed surgery.

"Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way!" Del Sol wrote.

You can check out his tweet here:

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way! Been in the hospital all day with a horrible mouth infection, surgery is done and on the road to recovery! Hopefully leaving this place tomorrow! Send positive vibes my way! https://t.co/BMRUpP4GHh

A timeframe for his return has not been revealed, but one would hope that the young wrestler won't be out of action for long.

Dutch Mantell has praised AEW for Fuego Del Sol's booking

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell heaped praise on AEW for Fuego Del Sol's booking.

Fuego's feud with House of Black has turned quite a few heads in the last couple of weeks. While the luchador has never been victorious against the trio, his determination has garnered appreciation from fans.

Dutch Mantell was pleased with the direction Fuego's character has taken. The veteran manager spoke about the AEW star's booking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

"Now, at least people know him [Fuego Del Sol] for something. I think this kind of raised him, you know, by getting beaten up [by House of Black]. He's not supposed to win anyway, but he has got guts. People will like that. He's got guts. And he's over with the people because he's a fighter," said Dutch Mantell.

You can check out the show here:

While Fuego Del Sol hasn't yet made it to the upper echelons of AEW's roster, fans have already taken a liking to him. It remains to be seen how he will be booked upon his return.

What do you make of Fuego Del Sol's run so far in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha