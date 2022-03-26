"He's not supposed to win anyway" - Dutch Mantell shares honest thoughts about AEW star's booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently praised AEW for Fuego Del Sol's booking on the latest episode of Rampage.

The Luchador, who teamed up with Bear Country in a losing effort against House of Black at last Friday's Rampage, delivered a heartfelt promo this week. Del Sol spoke about his determination and resilience during his fight with the trio of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. He then called out the stable, who quickly showed up and beat him down.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised AEW for handling Fuego Del Sol's character well.

He stated that although the masked star may not defeat House of Black. His willingness to fight back has struck a chord with the company's fanbase.

"Now, at least people know him (Fuego Del Sol) for something. I think this kind of raised him, you know, by getting beaten up [by House of Black]. He's not supposed to win anyway, but he has got guts. People will like that. He's got guts. And he's over with the people because he's a fighter," said Dutch Mantell. (From 11:20 - 12:10)

Check out the full review of SmackDown and Rampage below:

You can check out the full results of Rampage here.

Dark Order confronted House of Black on AEW Rampage.

When the trio of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King walked back after beating down Fuego Del Sol, they were confronted by Dark Order.

Though the two stables didn't come to blows or even exchange any words, the seeds for an upcoming clash were successfully planted.

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol Turns out I got friends in Dark places…



This isn’t over House of Black! Turns out I got friends in Dark places…This isn’t over House of Black! https://t.co/PVjEeHWIzS

As expected, AEW quickly announced a big six-man tag team match for next week's Rampage, pitting House of Black against the team of Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) and Fuego Del Sol. The upcoming match could be a high-octane affair and could even headline the Friday night show.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of Fuego Del Sol's booking in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava