Former champion jokingly blames fellow AEW star for Bryan Danielson's recent freak accident

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose playfully pointed to fellow star Serpentico as the perpetrator of Bryan Danielson's recent incident on Rampage.

After the latest Rampage tapings, Danielson's leg got trapped between the ramp and the ring as the show went off the air. He was involved in a post-show brawl with Jericho Appreciation Society alongside Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Rose's last match was on May 16, Dark Elevation, when she and Emi Sakura lost to Anna Jay and Yuka Sakazaki. The former AEW Women's Champion and Serpentico often share light-hearted jabs at each other on Twitter.

Rose took another such jab as she took to Twitter and stated that she saw Serpentico playing around with a socket wrench at ringside. The Native Beast added that she scolded the masked wrestler, but the latter put on a mustache using the object and laughed at himself.

"I blame @KingSerpentico… I saw him tinkering around with a socket wrench by ringside… when I said “hey I don’t think you should be doing that” he put on a face mustache and twisted it and said, and I quote “NYAHAHAAAA," Rose tweeted.

Bryan Danielson was victorious last night on AEW Rampage

Before the incident, last Friday night, The American Dragon and Jon Moxley represented the Blackpool Combat Club to face the high-flying duo of Matt Sydal and Dante Martin.

During the match, the young stars took the fight to the veterans as they unleashed their athleticism and speed. Martin even did a suicide dive on the BCC members as they collided with the steel barricade outside.

In the end, Moxley and Danielson’s experience was too much as The Purveyor of Violence put away Martin with the Paradigm Shift for the victory.

Following the incident, it will be interesting to see if Danielson will be fully fit for the upcoming 'Anarchy in the Arena' match at AEW Double or Nothing. He will team up with Moxley, Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to face the Jericho Appreciation Society.

