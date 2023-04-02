AEW star gives a "10" rating to Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's match at WrestleMania 39

Top AEW star Dustin Rhodes reacted to the WWE SmackDown Women's Title match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

Tonight on WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair put her SmackDown Women's Title on the line against The Eradicator Rhea Ripley. The Judgment Day member won the 2023 Royal Rumble match to earn this opportunity.

Every time the two stars wrestled each other in a singles competition, The Queen managed to have her hands raised in victory. But tonight was a different story. Flair hit Ripley with almost every move in her arsenal but still was unable to put an end to her.

In the end, The Eradicator hit Flair with a Riptide from the top rope, and that was all, Ripley finally defeated The Queen and won the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's social media team took to Twitter to ask the wrestling world their thoughts on the match and how much they would rate it.

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Dustin Rhodes responded with his score for the match. He gave the title match a 10 out of five.

Check it out below:

Rhea Ripley's boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, also reacted to the match by appreciating both women.

Dustin Rhodes might also be keeping a close eye on night two of WrestleMania 39 as his brother Cody Rhodes is set to compete in the main event against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

How much would you rate the match between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair? Drop your ratings in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes