AEW star gives a big update on MJF amid his absence (Exclusive)

An AEW star has provided an update on MJF, who has been absent from TV since last year. The star in question is Smart Mark Sterling.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman lost his AEW World Championship at the Worlds End PPV in December 2023. He was defeated by Samoa Joe and was later attacked by The Devil along with his henchmen. The Devil revealed his identity, and the man who tormented Max for weeks was none other than his best friend Adam Cole. Since then, MJF's name has not been heard on TV, which sparked some speculation about his future with the company.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Smart Mark Sterling revealed that he still speaks with Friedman and can't wait to see him back in professional wrestling.

"Well I talk to him often but I can't give you any information... But I will tell you, I do talk to him. He's in good spirits and we'll see what happens with MJF... He'll be back in professional wrestling and I can not wait. [From 03:57 to 04:29]

Liv Morgan recently spoke about AEW star MJF potentially joining WWE

MJF's WWE arrival has been one of the most speculated things in recent memory. Friedman has shown interest in signing with the company many times and has reportedly been a free agent since January 2024.

Speaking with Gorilla Position at the WWE World, Liv Morgan stated that she thinks the former AEW World Champion would be interested in jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I don't know. I have no idea. I don't know; it's not something we talk about. I mean, I guess we're just going to have to see. I don't know the status of his [MJF] dealings. I mean, I'm sure he'd be interested, who wouldn't?" said Morgan.

MJF is currently sidelined with multiple injuries. It will be interesting to see if he shows up in All Elite Wrestling later this year and finishes his storyline with Adam Cole.

