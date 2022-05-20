AEW star predicts whether we will see Cesaro wrestle in the promotion (Exclusive)

ROH and AEW star Kaun weighed in on whether former WWE Superstar Cesaro will wrestle in Tony Khan's company next.

Cesaro left World Wrestling Entertainment on February 24, 2022, after an 11-year-long stint. He won the United States Championship, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and the 2014 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during his WWE tenure.

The Swiss Superman received praise from wrestling legends such as Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Ric Flair and Jim Ross, who saw his main event potential. His closest cusp of a world title was a loss against Roman Reigns in their WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash 2021.

Meanwhile, Kaun is currently a member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, led by Blanchard, Toa Liona, and Brian Cage. They allied together during the ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1, 2022.

During a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Kaun was asked about Cesaro's potential AEW appearance. Here is his response:

"I think so. I'm not sure what's on his wish list. I could also see him show up probably in New Japan, honestly... He's been doing this for such a long time. He was in Ring of Honor back in the day. It's not surprising when people take breaks but they could probably show up anywhere. The path right now typically is people just show up on AEW one day. But who knows maybe he'll pop on New Japan, maybe he'll pop on IMPACT, we don't know," Kaun added. [from 8:37 - 9:02]

AEW star Eddie Kingston previously took a shot at Cesaro

While Kaun could only speculate on whether Cesaro would go to AEW, Eddie Kingston sent a heated message to The Swiss Superman. Kingston and Cesaro had a heated rivalry in promotions such as Chikara, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Combat Wrestling Zone and Ring of Honor.

When Cesaro left WWE in February, Kingston quickly chimed in by saying the former doesn't have the guts to wrestle in All Elite Wrestling:

"All I am going to say is, he doesn't have the b*lls to come to AEW."

All Elite stars have had different opinions about Cesaro's future so far. It would be interesting to see if The Swiss Superman would ever entertain the possibility of working in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

