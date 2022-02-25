What did AEW star Eddie Kingston say about Cesaro's WWE exit?

Wrestling World has been in utter disbelief ever since the news broke last night that Cesaro has parted ways with WWE after the two parties failed to reach a new agreement.

Hence, the Swiss Superstar's 11-year stint with Vince McMahon ended abruptly. The 41-year-old was one of the most underrated superstars throughout his time in the company. Although Cesaro held the United States and the Tag Team Championships, he couldn't reach world title glory.

It's no secret that Cesaro is one of the most universally loved talents in pro wrestling today. His shocking departure from the global juggernaut has sent shock waves across the wrestling world, including people within WWE.

The locker room reaction has reportedly been described as "disappointment and dismay." Likewise, people from other promotions like AEW have reacted to the news and subsequently extended their support to the former SmackDown Superstar.

While Cesaro has received heartfelt messages from his well-wishers, his long-time rival Eddie Kingston took this as an opportunity to poke fun at his next speculated wrestling destination. So what exactly did AEW star Kingston say about the Swiss Superstar's WWE exit?

In a tweet, The Mad King shared his belief that The King of Swing doesn't have the guts to come to AEW:

"All I am going to say is, he doesn't have the b*lls to come to AEW," Kingston tweeted.

Cesaro and Kingston have had long-established issues stemming from their intense rivalry in promotions like CZW, PWG, and Chikara.

The two men last competed almost a decade ago, on March 13, 2011, which saw the former WWE Superstar emerge victorious. Should the latter join AEW, fans would love to see him rekindle a decade-old rivalry with Kingston.

What's next for Cesaro in pro wrestling?

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling What would you do if Cesaro showed up on AEW Dynamite next week? What would you do if Cesaro showed up on AEW Dynamite next week? https://t.co/WRpb5eOpGl

One would be surprised to learn that the Swiss Superstar doesn't have a 90-day non-compete clause, meaning that he is eligible to sign with any promotion whenever he desires.

The King of Swing is one of the most gifted performers in pro wrestling today, and he still has a lot left to offer. At this point, Claudio can follow in the footsteps of other former WWE Superstars who purposefully let their contracts expire to jump ship over to All Elite Wrestling.

A man of his caliber would be a welcoming addition to any wrestling company. With IMPACT Wrestling also gunning to bolster their roster, it will be interesting to see which promotion ends up receiving Claudio's services.

What do you make of Eddie Kingston's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

