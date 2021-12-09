"We're gonna have a problem" – Popular star sends warning to Cesaro if he jumps over to AEW

AEW's Eddie Kingston has been outspoken and recently expressed rage over the possibility of seeing current WWE Superstar Cesaro in Tony Khan's promotion.

For those unaware, Kingston and Cesaro have a rich history dating back to their time in promotions like Chikara and CZW. Both men fought multiple times.

The Swiss Cyborg and The Mad King last wrestled on March 13, 2011, before the former decided to jump over to WWE. It's worth recalling that Cesaro defeated Kingston in their previous encounter, and the latter has since developed beef with the 40-year old star.

While speaking with News 12, Eddie Kingston revealed that the former United States champion is another wrestler he neither likes nor holds any respect for. The AEW star called Cesaro 'the big swiss idiot' and said they're going to have a problem if the former decides to join AEW:

"There is certain people in wrestling I do not like. Punk is one, Cesaro is another. The big Swiss idiot at WWE. Whatever, I don’t like him, I don’t respect him. If he ever comes here, we are gonna have a problem. Whenever his contract is up, I don’t really pay attention to what he does." (H/T- Sescoops)

It's not the first time Kingston has called out Cesaro. Earlier this year, he lashed out at the WWE star for not putting him over in their previous clash. Though Kingston praised Cesaro for his impressive outing at WrestleMania 37, he doesn't have fond memories recalling their history.

While Cesari is one of the most underutilized talents in Vince McMahon's promotion, fans shouldn't be surprised to see him follow in the footsteps of other ex-WWE stars who jumped over to AEW.

What's next for Eddie Kingston in AEW?

Eddie Kingston is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Daniel Garcia and 2point0. Chris Jericho found himself involved in the mix, considering the backstage assault he suffered at the hands of Garcia, Lee, and Parker last week.

It looks like Jericho and Kingston could be forced to form a short-term alliance to rival Daniel Garcia and 2Point0. It'll be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds without The Inner Circle members.

What do you make of Eddie Kingston's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

