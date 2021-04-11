AEW star lauds Cesaro for huge WrestleMania 37 victory

On Night One of WrestleMania 37, Cesaro faced Seth Rollins in a singles match. The Swiss Superman not only defeated Rollins, but he also won his first-ever singles match at a WrestleMania.

It goes without saying that Cesaro is a gifted in-ring technician and is a huge fan-favorite amongst the WWE Universe. So, it was only natural for him to get a huge pop from the live audience who were present for the first time in over a year.

Another person who praised Cesaro's victory over The Messiah was AEW star Eddie Kingston. He took to Twitter and lauded The King of Swing for his huge victory at WrestleMania 37.

@WWECesaro is a Professional Wrestler the likes we may never see again. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) April 11, 2021

Kingston had high praise for Cesaro and said that the latter is so talented that we might never see a professional wrestler like him again.

Eddie Kingston and Cesaro are no strangers to each other and have faced each other on numerous occasions in the now-defunct promotion - Chikara. AEW's Mad King and Cesaro had their last match in Chikara on March 13, 2011, in a grudge match where The Swiss Cyborg came out as the winner.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins deliver a classic at WrestleMania 37

Rollins and Cesaro delivered an instant classic at WrestleMania 37 in what was one of the best matches of the night. Cesaro finally shut up The Messiah by swinging him for a record 23 times and then finally hit him with the Neutralizer for the win.

Cesaro also brought out a move that he seldom uses in WWE - the UFO (his version of an Airplane Spin) and wowed the live fans in attendance.

Incredible. What a spot. Cesaro and Seth Rollins are incredible. You love to see it. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8fJuGsiZPh — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) April 11, 2021

This marks Rollins' second consecutive loss at The Grandest Stage of them All after losing against Kevin Owens last year. It remains to be seen how The Messiah comes back from this setback.

The big win at WrestleMania is sure to be a massive boost of confidence to Cesaro and it won't be a surprise to see him contend for the Universal or WWE Championship somewhere down the line.