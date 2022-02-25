Cesaro rejected new WWE contract offer - Reports

The WWE Universe is still in a state of shock, with reports coming out of Cesaro departing the company after supposedly signing a new deal last year.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed PWInsider's report and has more information surrounding The Swiss Superman's WWE departure.

According to Sapp, the immediate reaction backstage was "disappointment and dismay" due to the fact that he was one of the most liked WWE Superstars on the roster. While the company was interested in keeping The Swiss Cyborg, he seemed to have different plans for himself as he rejected WWE's recent contract offer.

How is Cesaro a free agent?

For those curious about how Cesaro's contract could have expired after reportedly signing a new deal last year, Sapp stated that what he signed last year around this time was actually a one-year extension of his previous deal.

With the expiration of this deal, Claudio Castagnoli is not under any type of non-compete with WWE and is free to appear or sign anywhere he wants in the immediate future.

Sapp reports that there were no long-term creative plans for him in place as the company has been unable to come to terms on a new deal with him for quite some time now.

Cesaro's losing streak on WWE programming began back in November, so there might have been a mutual feeling from both sides all the way back then that he wouldn't be signing a new deal with the company this year.

What are your thoughts on The Swiss Cyborg departing WWE? What company would you like to see him work with next? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

