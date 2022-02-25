Popular star claims Cesaro "doesn't have the b*lls" to join AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston has had longstanding issues with Cesaro. The history between them goes back over a decade. The popular All Elite babyface believes the Swiss Superman "doesn't have the b*lls" to join the promotion.

Less than a day ago, reports stated that Cesaro could not agree with WWE on a new contract. WWE had exercised their one-year extension clause in Cesaro's contract in 2021, which expired recently.

However, the two parties could not agree on terms, and Cesaro is arguably the hottest name in free agency right now.

With the rise of AEW, most big names leaving WWE are expected to show up there soon. Tony Khan is very vigilant about free agents and has signed the likes of Matt Hardy, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole after their contracts expired.

However, Eddie Kingston believes that Cesaro won't come to All Elite Wrestling:

"All I am going to say is, he doesn't have the b*lls to come to AEW."

You can check the uncensored tweet here.

AEW star Eddie Kingston had previously commented on Cesaro

Eddie Kingston had previously referred to Cesaro as an "idiot in WWE" and went on to say that he neither likes nor respects Cesaro.

"There's certain people in wrestling I do not like. Punk is one. Cesaro is another one, the big Swiss idiot in WWE. I know him as Claudio [Castagnoli]. I don't like him, I don't respect him. If he ever comes here, we're going to have a problem. Or whenever his contract's up. I don't even pay attention to what he does," Kingston said.

Eddie Kingston and the former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner have clashed against each other numerous times. They have wrestled against and together for multiple promotions like PWG, IWA Mid-South, and Chikara. Their final match came at the latter promotion, which the Swiss superstar won.

Eddie Kingston is set to take on Chris Jericho at Revolution pay-per-view. If Cesaro doesn't have a non-compete clause, he might show up on March 6 and cost the Mad King the match.

