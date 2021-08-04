"They didn't think anybody knew about it or cared" - AEW star discusses the impact of Finn Balor and Bullet Club on the wrestling business

Colt Cabana recently sent out a heartwarming message to NJPW stable Bullet Club, praising the faction for the impact it has had on the wrestling business.

Cabana spoke about the stable after a caller on his Wrestling Anynoymous Podcast recalled an emotional story about saving a boy's life. The caller spotted the kid standing on top of a shopping mall, about to jump off. He went on to reveal that he talked the boy out of taking his own life by bringing up the topic of the Bullet Club.

Colt Cabana, who was overwhelmed by the story, went on to talk about the stable in detail. The AEW star credited Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for laying the stone for Bullet Club's formation, having no idea that their creation would go on to have such a profound impact on fans' lives:

"The guy saved a kid's life because he noticed he had a Bullet Club shirt on, and he also was an NJPW fan. He could only save his life because dumb Fergal (Finn Balor) and Karl (Anderson) were too sweeting people because they thought it was funny in 2011. They started doing it on NJPW TV because they didn't think anybody knew about it or cared. Then NJPW got an app called NJPW World, where American fans or any fans could now start watching the product. Fergal and Anderson were still just being goofballs and probably did not realize that everyone was watching and all of a sudden too sweeting became cool again." said Colt Cabana.

Colt Cabana on how The Young Bucks amplified the impact of Bullet Club

Colt Cabana with The Young Bucks

He further opened up on AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks joining Bullet Club and how the faction's "too sweet" sign has become a worldwide phenomenon:

"Then The Young Bucks, two misfits, were also too sweeting people, and all of a sudden the Bullet Club is too sweeting people. Haru makes a shirt design in Japan that takes off, these wrestlers are having the time of their lives. It catches on, a kid, who wants to take his life, and a security guard, both know the sign and this man, saves his life. This is such a special call, and it's so important, and you're so fu***g, awesome dude." Cabana said.

It goes without saying that The Elite, consisting of Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page and Cody Rhodes, have played a massive part in taking Bullet Club from an infamous group of friends to a globally recognized wrestling stable. Their impact on the world of professional wrestling really has gone from undesirable to undeniable.

