AEW star isn't happy with MJF's tweet to Brodie Lee's son 

Dark Order member Alan Angels isn't happy one bit with MJF taking a shot at Brodie Lee's son, -1.

Last night's AEW Dynamite episode was a special tribute to Brodie Lee, whose untimely passing shook the pro-wrestling world to its very core. The show featured a Six-Man Tag Team match pitting The Inner Circle and members of The Dark Order and Adam Page. In the final moments of the match, Brodie Lee Jr. hit MJF with a kendo stick after which the heels went on to lost the bout. MJF wasn't thrilled with what happened, and sent a profane tweet to Brodie Lee Jr. soon after.

The tweet garnered the attention of Dark Order member Alan Angels, who decided to respond to MJF with a non-PG tweet of his own. Check out the exchange HERE.

#BrodieLee's legacy will forever live on. pic.twitter.com/f2LY8M2QAr — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 31, 2020

AEW fans are already speculating on a future feud between MJF and Brodie Lee Jr.

As fans might be aware at this point, AEW signed Brodie Lee Jr. to a contract and the promotion will bring him in when he is of suitable age in the distant future. Brodie Lee Jr. seemed to enjoy every second of last night's AEW tribute show, and was having a blast with the members of The Dark Order.

It's true. https://t.co/4jFt9gGg0v — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 31, 2020

In case Brodie Lee Jr. seriously decides to pursue a career in professional wrestling in the future, he is bound to have access to the very best mentors and trainers this industry has to offer.

As for MJF, he will have become a seasoned veteran by the time Brodie Lee Jr. is old enough to decide if he wants to pursue a full-fledged pro-wrestling career.