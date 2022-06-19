AEW star not happy with Sammy Guevara for impersonating him, blames Chris Jericho

AEW star Fuego Del Sol is not at all happy with the recent acts of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

On the June 15 episode of Dynamite, Chris Jericho defeated Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match with the help of Sammy Guevara, who was dressed in Fuego's attire. This led to him starting the trend of 'Justice for Fuego' as he did not want his goodwill tarnished by the acts of The Spanish God and The Wizard.

A fan tweeted at Fuego and said that they were going to dress up as the AEW star and mess around in a hardware store. He replied to the fan by saying that he will not let Jericho and Guevara set a bad precedent. He said that he demands justice.

"This is not funny! I’m not letting Sammy and Jericho set the precedent! There is only one true Fuego Del Sol and I deserve Justice!" Fuego wrote.

You can check out the Tweet below:

Fuego Del Sol! @FuegoDelSol



#JusticeForFuego twitter.com/cunit123123/st… Chris Jones @CUnit123123 I'm gonna dress up as @FuegoDelSol and go into a hardware store, then open all the cabinets, and then just leave I'm gonna dress up as @FuegoDelSol and go into a hardware store, then open all the cabinets, and then just leave This is not funny! I’m not letting Sammy and Jericho set the precedent! There is only one true Fuego Del Sol and I deserve Justice! This is not funny! I’m not letting Sammy and Jericho set the precedent! There is only one true Fuego Del Sol and I deserve Justice!#JusticeForFuego twitter.com/cunit123123/st…

AEW fans react to Fuego Del Sol's movement

The All Elite fans had their say on this entire situation involving Fuego Del Sol.

One fan sent a warning to Del Sol stating that he should steer clear of Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara or risk getting beaten up.

dakotaisabum…. @dakotawithrow08 @FuegoDelSol Uh I wouldn’t try and fight them they will end up beating you up and you don’t want that obviously even from your best friend @sammyguevara @FuegoDelSol Uh I wouldn’t try and fight them they will end up beating you up and you don’t want that obviously even from your best friend @sammyguevara

Meanwhile, this fan offered to impersonate Fuego and do good deeds in society to make him look great.

𝓘𝓼𝓱⁷ @Ish_Scout @FuegoDelSol If you send me a mask I'll go feed some birds in a park or some other random good deeds to get you back on track #JusticeForFuego @FuegoDelSol If you send me a mask I'll go feed some birds in a park or some other random good deeds to get you back on track #JusticeForFuego

Another fan recommended that Del Sol hire the services of AEW's resident advocate Mark Sterling to get him justice.

And this fan showed his support by simply using the hashtag 'Justice for Feugo.'

Fuego Del Sol has featured sporadically on All Elite television since he debuted on the promotion in August last year. Perhaps the 'Justice for Fuego' movement is exactly what he needs to become a regular feature on Dynamite and Rampage.

It will be interesting to see if this leads anywhere for Del Sol.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far