AEW star heaps praise on Christopher Daniels

AEW star and member of The Inner Circle, Mike Santana, has heaped praise on Christopher Daniels.

Daniels is a 28-year veteran of the professional wrestling business, having won over twenty championships while working in different promotions. He has certainly earned the right to be called a living legend. Daniels may have become less of an active in-ring performer lately, but that doesn't mean people will stop appreciating him.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Mike Santana acknowledged Christopher Daniels as one of the greatest superstars of all time:

"I feel like this isn’t mentioned often. But Christopher Daniels is one of the greatest of all time. Hands down," said Mike Santana.

It could also be said that Christopher Daniels is one of the most underappreciated acts in wrestling history.

The veteran last wrestled alongside Frankie Kazarian in a losing effort against The Young Bucks back in May. The bout resulted in Socal Uncensored being split up. Since then, Daniels has only appeared once during a backstage interview, where he had nothing much to say.

Christopher Daniels may have quietly walked off into the sunset as he previously teased his retirement following the split from Kazarian.

Christopher Daniels' absence has carved a new path for Frankie Kazarian

After SCU split up, many people have wondered about the future of Daniels and Kazarian in the company. Both men have spent the majority of their wrestling careers teaming up together.

While Daniels has not been seen on television in a while, Frankie Kazarian recently embarked on a new role. The latter intends to destroy The Elite faction, recently dubbing himself 'The Elite Hunter.' Kazarian has interfered in several matches, especially ones involving The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

"Elite... I told you I was going to hunt you down." - @FrankieKazarian

We caught up with Kazarian moments after he stopped @MachineGunKA from interfering in the @youngbucks vs @JonMoxley and @MadKing1981 #AEW World Tag Team championship match at #AEW #DoubleOrNothing#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/ipyxNnlbh5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 3, 2021

Last month, he teamed up with Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo to fight Matt Jackson and The Good Brothers. While Kazarian was unsuccessful in seeking vengeance on that occasion, people have appreciated his new role in the company.

What are your thoughts on Frankie Kazarian's current creative direction? Would you like to see Christopher Daniels back inside the ring for one more match? Sound off in the comments section below.

