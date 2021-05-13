Christopher Daniels hints at retirement after losing on this week's AEW Dynamite 

Christopher Daniels has hinted towards retirement after he and Frankie Kazarian (SCU) lost their match on AEW Dynamite this week.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated SCU in a tremendous encounter. The contest was a blood-soaked classic, with Daniels bleeding profusely throughout the run time.

However, no one expected this week's clash to possibly turn out to be Daniel's last hurrah in the ring. Taking to Twitter, Christopher Daniels teased that his match on AEW Dynamite might have been his last.

"That might be all," tweeted Daniels

That might be all. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 13, 2021

There's also the possibility that Christopher Daniels is merely talking about SCU's dissolution. This week's title match had a stipulation that SCU's run as a tag team was coming to an end if they came up short of winning, which they unfortunately did.

Whatever the case, Daniels has had a legendary career in professional wrestling, and his tweet has led to an outpouring of love for him.

Before joining AEW, Christopher Daniels had an illustrious career in IMPACT Wrestling

Before heading to AEW, Christopher Daniels was a long-tenured employee of IMPACT Wrestling. Many fans consider him one of the founding fathers of the promotion.

His first stint with the company lasted from 2002-2009, and the second from 2011-2014. He won the X-Division Championship on four occasions and had a staggering eight reigns with the tag titles.

.@facdaniels is opened up. Will he be able to continue?



Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/be8iilmrXt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

Daniels and his SCU stablemates became the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions in 2019 after defeating Lucha Brothers.

Apart from being an in-ring talent, Christopher Daniels is also the Head of Relations at AEW. Even if he has officially hung up his boots, Daniels will still be around in Tony Khan's promotion, helping the talent reach their full potential.

Do you think Christopher Daniels is officially done as an in-ring talent? What's your favorite match from his legendary career? Sound off in the comments section below.