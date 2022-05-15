AEW star Hikaru Shida clears the air about her sudden removal from the Owen Hart Foundation tournament

Former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida took to social media to clarify some details about her sudden removal from the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

Shida was about to face Red Velvet in the quarterfinals when she was suddenly removed due to an "injury." She was replaced by Kris Statlander last Friday on Rampage.

The Japanese star then sent a series of tweets, saying that she had been wrestling after her Philadelphia street fight, alleging that the promotion wasn't respecting her endeavors in Japan. Shida added that fans should support Statlander while also stating that she would enjoy her sudden vacation.

In another tweet, the former Women's champion finally revealed the reason for her sudden exclusion. She said a "doctor check" was required before competing in the tournament.

However, Shida admitted that she couldn't return to the United States and apologized to her fans, adding that travel difficulties usually happen for foreign talents. She ended by vowing that she would come back soon, even stronger.

Check out her tweet below:

Which AEW stars are participating in the Owen Hart Foundation women's tournament?

The quarterfinals for the women's division of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament started last week on AEW Dynamite. Toni Storm opened up the festivities by defeating Jamie Hayter with a Storm Zero finisher to advance to the semifinals.

She will now wait for the winner of Britt Baker and a 'joker' (surprise entrant), who will clash this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Last Friday on Rampage, Ruby Soho outlasted former women's champion Riho in the second quarterfinal match-up. Soho will also wait on the winner of the Red Velvet and Kris Statlander quarterfinal bout in the semifinals.

The competition in the tournament is now heating up as fans will witness the finals at Double or Nothing. It will be interesting to see who will be the final two for men's and women's for the May 29 pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Shida's clarification regarding her sudden removal from the tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

